State Attorney’s Office seeks retired attorneys to volunteer in Fifth Judicial Circuit

By Staff Report

The State Attorney’s Office for the Fifth Judicial Circuit is seeking retired attorneys to volunteer in its offices. Anyone interested in assisting with the prosecution of cases in Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion or Sumter counties is invited to lend a hand.

Last month, courtrooms across the circuit opened for jury trials after being suspended for nearly a year. The judicial system is facing an unprecedented backlog due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Attorney’s Office is seeking volunteers to help efficiently and effectively resolve cases and serve the people of the circuit.

“I’m confident there is a wealth of knowledge and experience out there. We just need to find you,” said State Attorney Bill Gladson. “The retirement capital of the world is in our backyard, and I know there are altruistic people who can significantly contribute to the work of this office.”

Volunteers can choose the amount of time to dedicate to the office and the way they would like to participate. Volunteer activities include, but are not limited to, evidence review, discovery exchange, courtroom observation and administrative tasks.

If you are a retired attorney and are interested in serving as a volunteer, contact Assistant State Attorney Cindy Harper at (352) 671-5887 or by email at [email protected].

William “Bill” Gladson was elected State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit in November 2020 and took office in January. He is a former law enforcement officer and career prosecutor with more than 20 years of trial experience. As State Attorney, Gladson leads a team of more than 250 employees who serve the citizens of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties, an area encompassing more than 1.2 million people.

