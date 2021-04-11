Villager sentenced in DUI arrest last year at Lakeside Landings in Oxford

A Villager has been sentenced in connection with a drunk driving arrest last year when he was behind the wheel of a Cadillac at Lakeside Landings in Oxford.

Robert Patrick English, 45, who lives on Roseapple Avenue in the Village of Silver Lake, was placed on probation last month at a sentencing hearing in Sumter County Court. He pleaded guilty to charges of driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a breath test and resisting arrest. He will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Wildwood police were called shortly before 11 p.m. May 14 to Lake Miona Way at Lakeside Landings where officers were called to investigate a disturbance. They soon focused on a black four-door Cadillac which had left the scene, according to an arrest report. When they found English at the wheel of the Cadillac, his eyes were bloodshot and watery and he had trouble forming sentences.

English started to perform field sobriety exercises, but could not maintain his balance and began spouting profanity. He gave up, walked away and sat down on a curb. An officer attempted to escort English to a patrol car.

“I don’t think so,” he said and pulled away from the officer.

He refused to provide a breath sample.

English had been arrested in 2017 with four empty bottles of wine in his Audi after a crash near Palmer Country Club. He also refused to provide a breath sample at the time of that arrest.