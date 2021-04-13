Firefighters put out grease fire in kitchen at restaurant at town square

The Villages Public Safety Department responded Tuesday morning to a grease fire in a kitchen at a restaurant at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Firefighters were called at about 8:45 a.m. to McCall’s Tavern at 997 Alverez Ave.

“We had it out pretty quick. One, two, three,” said Villages Public Safety Department Chief Edmund Cain.

Several units responded to the restaurant.

A woman cleaning off tables on the patio of the restaurant said McCall’s would be open for regular hours the rest of the day. She said staffers were “fortunate” to have caught the fire quickly.