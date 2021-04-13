‘Spring Fling’ to bring Maestro Bill Doherty and two local favorites to Savannah Center

By Staff Report

Maestro Bill Doherty
Maestro Bill Doherty

Join Maestro Bill Doherty with Villages favorites Victoria Sexton and Scotty Tomas as they sing away the winter blues and blossom into the wonders of springtime with songs from hit musicals like Mamma Mia, Jersey Boys, The Sound of Music, Grease, West Side Story and more.

“Spring Fling! It’s Time To Sing” will be presented in two shows – 3 and 7 p.m. – Friday, April 16 at Savannah Center.  

Sexton and Tomas are beloved Villages performers and have been featured in performances at the Savannah Center including “The Fiddler on the Roof” and “The Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute.” Both are active members of the Villages Entertainment community and have been resident artists with the Central Florida Lyric Opera. They are also long-time performers for the popular show, Maestro’s World Famous Singing Servers formally at Katie Belle’s restaurant.  

Tickets are available at the Villages Box office and are $30 for Villages residents and $35 to the general public. Tickets may be purchased online or at The Villages Box office and are $30 for Villages residents and $35 to the general public.

 

