Strother C. Scott (Scotty), 85, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Friday, April, 9, 2021.

He was born in Hannibal, Missouri to the late Claude and Alta Scott. Scotty graduated from Burlington High School, Iowa in 1954. He then joined The United States Navy and proudly served until 1958. After graduation he attended The University of Iowa where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. He enjoyed sports and was a loyal Hawkeye Fan. Scotty was the owner of a local hardware store in Ankeny, Iowa for 11 years and then worked 28 years for the Internal Revenue Service. He retired in 1998 and settled in The Villages, Florida.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy Hartsthorn Scott; children, Lori Scott Marvin, James Strother Scott, and Lynda Scott Crouch; step-children, Susan Hartshorn Massey (John), and Christopher Lee Hartshorn; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; also his beloved dog Duffy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 10:30 am, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages. A committal service with military honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his memory to The American Diabetes Association, https://www.diabetes.org/, or Your Humane Society SPCA, https://yhsspca.org/.

