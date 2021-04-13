Wildwood teen jailed after alleged attack on girlfriend over tax return

By Meta Minton

A Wildwood teen was jailed after an alleged attack on his girlfriend over his tax return.

Tarrik Jaquan Woolfolk, 19, was arrested at about 10 a.m. Monday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of battery in connection with an incident which occurred Sunday afternoon.

Woolfolk had been driving with the woman when he disclosed that he had taken their child’s Social Security card and claimed the child as a dependent on his tax return without the woman’s knowledge. In addition, the woman was in possession of $100 and Woolfolk snatched it from her, according to the arrest report. She tried to take back her money, but he slowed the car down to a slow speed, pulled onto the grass and pushed her out of the vehicle. Deputies found her crying as she was sitting by the side of the road.

A deputy found Woolfolk on Monday morning in Coleman. He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

He had been arrested last year in Marion County on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

