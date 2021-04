To the Editor:

I was happy to read that the fire fees will not be increased. However, The Villages Daily Sun went on and on about how the increase was “championed” by our three new County Commissioners.

This kind of slanted, biased, untrue reporting is what the Developer-owned and controlled newspaper has become. To quote Donald Trump: “FAKE NEWS”.

Thank you Villages-news.com for reporting the truth! Keep up the good work you do!

Jeanette Sullivan

Village of Buttonwood