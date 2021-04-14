Renate Mehanna, 76, of St. Augustine and formerly of The Villages, died peacefully on April 10, 2021 with her family by her side.

Born in Hirschau, Germany, daughter of the late Herbert and Ilse Haase, she first came to New York City in 1970 where she met her husband. John and Renate Mehanna established their family in Cumberland, MD. Later she moved to Charlottesville, VA for a few years and eventually retired to The Villages, FL.

Renate led a very active life and lived every day to the fullest. Her life was always filled with family, friends, music, dancing, and traveling. She loved to walk on the beach to collect seashells or visit with the manatees. Renate also knew no strangers and would engage in conversation with anyone wherever she went. She loved children; they all called her Omi “Grandmother in German” and she spent her last years actively supporting the SoZo children of the Ocala forest. Most dear to her were her family and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, John N Mehanna, St. Augustine; children, Lara Mehanna (Jimmy Herrera), Jersey City, NJ, Vanessa Ward (Von), Ruckersville, VA, Tanya Sturtz (John), Keene, NH, Maya Mehanna (Albert Clearo), St. Augustine, John R Mehanna, Orlando; brother, Peter Haase, Busom, Germany; sister, Ursula Hermanussen, Hamburg, Germany; and 7 grandchildren, Lukas, Jackson, Kameron, Sullivan, Mariam, Kyle, and Matthew. Renate was preceded in death by her sister Inge Ohnesorge of Bad Bevensen, Germany.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday April 16, 2021 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday April 17, 2021 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.

Flowers are gratefully declined and those wishing may make a contribution in her memory to Friends of the Sozo Kids where a scholarship in her honor is being established. (https://www.FriendsOfSoZoKids.com)