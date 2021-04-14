Summerfield man jailed after gal pal claims he threatened her with bag of groceries

A Summerfield man was arrested over the weekend after he and his lady friend got into a nasty tiff about propane tanks.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Summerfield residence late Saturday afternoon and when they arrived, the victim told them she had been in a verbal altercation with 31-year-old Alexis Figuero that broke out as they returned home from a shopping trip. She said Figuero became “enraged” at her and picked up a bag of groceries as if he was going to hit her with it, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said she was in the back seat of their vehicle and Figuero was standing outside next to her. She said she believed he was going to bring the grocery bag down on her in a “striking manner” and he eventually smashed the bag on the hood of the vehicle, which caused a jar of sauce to break open, the report says.

The victim also told deputies that Figuero has threatened her with physical harm several times over the past year whenever he is upset with her, which she said is “often.” She also claimed that Figuero has threatened to kill her in the past and she believes he is “fully capable” of doing so, the report says.

After being read his rights, Figuero admitted that he had the bag of groceries in his hand and was in a verbal altercation with the victim. But he claimed he simply placed the bag on the hood of the vehicle and never threatened her with the groceries, the report says.

Figuero was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with simple domestic assault. He was released Monday on $500 bond and is due in court April 21 at 1 p.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

Figuero also was arrested in August 2020 after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy saw him drive off the shoulder of a roadway. Figuero fled at a high rate of speed but was later apprehended by the deputy. Figuero was then arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failing to register a motor vehicle.