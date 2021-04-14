Summerfield man jailed after gal pal claims he threatened her with bag of groceries

By Larry D. Croom

Alexis Figuero
Alexis Figuero

A Summerfield man was arrested over the weekend after he and his lady friend got into a nasty tiff about propane tanks.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a Summerfield residence late Saturday afternoon and when they arrived, the victim told them she had been in a verbal altercation with 31-year-old Alexis Figuero that broke out as they returned home from a shopping trip. She said Figuero became “enraged” at her and picked up a bag of groceries as if he was going to hit her with it, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said she was in the back seat of their vehicle and Figuero was standing outside next to her. She said she believed he was going to bring the grocery bag down on her in a “striking manner” and he eventually smashed the bag on the hood of the vehicle, which caused a jar of sauce to break open, the report says.

The victim also told deputies that Figuero has threatened her with physical harm several times over the past year whenever he is upset with her, which she said is “often.” She also claimed that Figuero has threatened to kill her in the past and she believes he is “fully capable” of doing so, the report says.

After being read his rights, Figuero admitted that he had the bag of groceries in his hand and was in a verbal altercation with the victim. But he claimed he simply placed the bag on the hood of the vehicle and never threatened her with the groceries, the report says.

Figuero was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with simple domestic assault. He was released Monday on $500 bond and is due in court April 21 at 1 p.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

Figuero also was arrested in August 2020 after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy saw him drive off the shoulder of a roadway. Figuero fled at a high rate of speed but was later apprehended by the deputy. Figuero was then arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and failing to register a motor vehicle.

Headlines

Longtime VHA official wants to be appointed to Amenity Authority Committee

News
A longtime Villages Homeowners Advocates official wants to be appointed to the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more

South Sumter Middle School student wins first place at state science fair

News
South Sumter Middle School eighth-grader Alynza McBride won first place in Earth and Environmental Sciences at the State Science and Engineering Fair of Florida.
Read more

Landscaper with marijuana jailed after caught driving without license

Crime
A landscaper with marijuana was jailed after he was caught driving without a license in Lady Lake.
Read more

Headlines

Longtime VHA official wants to be appointed to Amenity Authority Committee

News
A longtime Villages Homeowners Advocates official wants to be appointed to the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more

South Sumter Middle School student wins first place at state science fair

News
South Sumter Middle School eighth-grader Alynza McBride won first place in Earth and Environmental Sciences at the State Science and Engineering Fair of Florida.
Read more

Landscaper with marijuana jailed after caught driving without license

Crime
A landscaper with marijuana was jailed after he was caught driving without a license in Lady Lake.
Read more

Man accused of attacking boy who tried to protect his mother

Crime
Sumter County sheriff’s deputies have tracked down and arrested a Wildwood man accused of attacking a boy who tried to protect his mother.
Read more

Summerfield man jailed after gal pal claims he threatened her with bag of groceries

Crime
A Summerfield man was arrested over the weekend after he and his lady friend got into a nasty tiff about propane tanks.
Read more

Mulberry Grove Recreation Center and sports pool closed Friday

News
The Mulberry Grove Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed on Friday, April 16 for maintenance. 
Read more

Letters to the Editor

‘Fake News’ on fire fees in Sumter County

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Buttonwood resident is relieved that the Sumter County Commission has decided against removing the cap on fire fees, but contends The Villages Daily Sun’s slanted reporting on the issue amounted to “Fake News.”
Read more

Villager unhappy about theft of golf equipment

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident has a message for the thief who stole is ball retriever from his golf bag at a country club in The Villages.
Read more

Let’s hear the good news about COVID-19

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there is good news about COVID-19 in the area.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos