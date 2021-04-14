Villager accused of masturbating in public hopes judge will toss out case

A Villager who allegedly exposed his genitals while masturbating in a public place is hoping a judge will dismiss the case against him.

A hearing on a motion in the case of 59-year-old Glenn James Yagle is set for Tuesday in front of Judge Paul Militello in Sumter County Court.

The Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is facing a charge of indecent exposure in connection with a July 27 incident at an office at the Oakland Hills Professional Center where he disrobed from the waist down while wearing an orange polo shirt and sandals, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While standing at the door of the office, exposing his genitals, he began to masturbate. A Ring doorbell sent a “Back Door Motion” alert to a the business owner’s cell phone. She logged in and saw a man masturbating in real time.

Yagle later told deputies he was “just looking for privacy” when he went to Oakland Hills Professional Center. At the time of the alleged incident, he was living with his 90-year-old mother who has since passed away.

Yagle’s attorney argues that based on his client’s sworn testimony, Yagle “never intended his actions, which he thought were private, to be vulgar, indecent, lewd or lascivious,” according to a document on file with the court. All four are considered “essential elements” to the crime.

The prosecutor’s office rejects this argument and is urging the judge to rule against the motion to dismiss the case.

“Ring camera surveillance video from the victim’s business depicts the defendant taking his shorts completely off. A view of the surveillance video show the defendant’s male genitalia, otherwise known as his penis,” the prosecutor’s office wrote in response to the motion to dismiss.

In a search for the suspect, the sheriff’s office sent out an alert via social media which was picked up by Villages-News.com.

Yagle contacted the sheriff’s office on Aug. 20 and said he wanted to turn himself in. He admitted he was the man captured in the surveillance footage.

“He said he had seen the post with his picture on Villages-News.com and figured he better call in and explain himself,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Yagle remains free on $1,000 bond.