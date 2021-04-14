Villager accused of masturbating in public hopes judge will toss out case

By Meta Minton

Glenn Yagle

A Villager who allegedly exposed his genitals while masturbating in a public place is hoping a judge will dismiss the case against him.

A hearing on a motion in the case of 59-year-old Glenn James Yagle is set for Tuesday in front of Judge Paul Militello in Sumter County Court.

The Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is facing a charge of indecent exposure in connection with a July 27 incident at an office at the Oakland Hills Professional Center where he disrobed from the waist down while wearing an orange polo shirt and sandals, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While standing at the door of the office, exposing his genitals, he began to masturbate. A Ring doorbell sent a “Back Door Motion” alert to a the business owner’s cell phone. She logged in and saw a man masturbating in real time.

Yagle later told deputies he was “just looking for privacy” when he went to Oakland Hills Professional Center. At the time of the alleged incident, he was living with his 90-year-old mother who has since passed away.

Yagle’s attorney argues that based on his client’s sworn testimony, Yagle “never intended his actions, which he thought were private, to be vulgar, indecent, lewd or lascivious,” according to a document on file with the court. All four are considered “essential elements” to the crime.

The prosecutor’s office rejects this argument and is urging the judge to rule against the motion to dismiss the case.

“Ring camera surveillance video from the victim’s business depicts the defendant taking his shorts completely off. A view of the surveillance video show the defendant’s male genitalia, otherwise known as his penis,” the prosecutor’s office wrote in response to the motion to dismiss.

In a search for the suspect, the sheriff’s office sent out an alert via social media which was picked up by Villages-News.com.

Yagle contacted the sheriff’s office on Aug. 20 and said he wanted to turn himself in. He admitted he was the man captured in the surveillance footage.

Villager Glenn Yagle turned himself into law enforcement after seeing these surveillance images on Villages-News.com.

He said he had seen the post with his picture on Villages-News.com and figured he better call in and explain himself,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Yagle remains free on $1,000 bond.

Headlines

The Villages’ lawsuit prompts special meeting of Lady Lake Commission

News
A lawsuit filed against the Town of Lady Lake has prompted a special closed-door meeting of the commissioners to discuss their legal options.
Read more

Villager accused of masturbating in public hopes judge will toss out case

Crime
A Villager who allegedly exposed his genitals while masturbating in a public place is hoping a judge will dismiss the case against him.
Read more

Fiesta Bowl reassures customers bowling alley will remain open

News
Fiesta Bowl is reassuring customers that the bowling alley will remain open this summer.
Read more

Headlines

The Villages’ lawsuit prompts special meeting of Lady Lake Commission

News
A lawsuit filed against the Town of Lady Lake has prompted a special closed-door meeting of the commissioners to discuss their legal options.
Read more

Villager accused of masturbating in public hopes judge will toss out case

Crime
A Villager who allegedly exposed his genitals while masturbating in a public place is hoping a judge will dismiss the case against him.
Read more

Fiesta Bowl reassures customers bowling alley will remain open

News
Fiesta Bowl is reassuring customers that the bowling alley will remain open this summer.
Read more

Longtime VHA official wants to be appointed to Amenity Authority Committee

News
A longtime Villages Homeowners Advocates official wants to be appointed to the Amenity Authority Committee.
Read more

South Sumter Middle School student wins first place at state science fair

News
South Sumter Middle School eighth-grader Alynza McBride won first place in Earth and Environmental Sciences at the State Science and Engineering Fair of Florida.
Read more

Landscaper with marijuana jailed after caught driving without license

Crime
A landscaper with marijuana was jailed after he was caught driving without a license in Lady Lake.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

‘Fake News’ on fire fees in Sumter County

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Buttonwood resident is relieved that the Sumter County Commission has decided against removing the cap on fire fees, but contends The Villages Daily Sun’s slanted reporting on the issue amounted to “Fake News.”
Read more

Villager unhappy about theft of golf equipment

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident has a message for the thief who stole is ball retriever from his golf bag at a country club in The Villages.
Read more

Let’s hear the good news about COVID-19

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends there is good news about COVID-19 in the area.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos