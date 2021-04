The Mulberry Dog Park is set to reopen after the addition of a shade structure at the facility.

The dog park, located in the Village of Springdale in the Marion County section of The Villages, will reopen on Monday, April 19.

Last year, the Amenity Authority Committee agreed to spend $130,000 for the shade structure aimed at the comfort of Villagers and dogs alike.

The Mulberry Dog Park’s future was briefly in doubt in 2018 after complaints about dog owners not picking up after their pets.