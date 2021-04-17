3 more local residents die of COVID-19 as Florida reports 74 more fatalities

Florida added more than 6,300 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as 74 more people succumbed to the virus across the Sunshine State.

Three Lake County residents were among the latest fatalities. They are among the 1,832 tri-county area deaths, the 35,074 in Florida and the 566,863 across the country, according to statistics provided by the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University.

All told, Florida is reporting 2,162,067 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 6,323 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 2,121,387 are residents. A total of 83,924 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,961 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 35,074 deaths and 88,130 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 33 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 1 for a total of 4,568;

Leesburg up 15 for a total of 4,264;

Belleview up 7 for a total of 1,323;

Oxford up 3 for a total of 518;

Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 803;

Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,876; and

Lady Lake up 1 for a total of 1,654.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 67,253 – increase of 173

Deaths: 1,832

Hospitalizations: 4,118

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 9,084 – increase of 14

Deaths: 269

Hospitalizations: 569

Vaccinations: 80,393 (64,998 both doses)

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (4,203), Wildwood (1,053), Bushnell (993), Coleman (851) and Oxford (518).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 28,213 – increase of 95

Deaths: 620

Hospitalizations: 1,478

Vaccinations: 151,851 (101,695 both doses)

Cities with most cases: Clermont (7,501), Leesburg (4,264), Eustis (2,464), Mount Dora (2,083) and Tavares (1,968). The Villages also is reporting 182 cases.

MARION COUNTY