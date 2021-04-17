Barred Owlets First Attempt At Flight

This barred owlet’s first attempt at flight on the Fenney Nature Trail turned out to be a decent jump. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This barred owlet’s first attempt at flight on the Fenney Nature Trail turned out to be a decent jump. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.