Dorothy “Dot” Nell Brunett, 82, of Dixon, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Allure of Prophetstown in Prophetstown, IL. She was a very devoted mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren.

Dot was born October 21, 1938, in Stockton, GA, the daughter of William and Brunelle (Clardy) Barker. She married George “Dick” Brunett on September 4, 1955, in Lakeland, GA. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2002. She was a past member of Mendota Elks Lodge #1212 and Indian Oaks Golf Club in Shabbona. Dot was full of life and very active during her lifetime. She was an avid bowler and golfer; she even hit two holes in one. Dot also was the President of her Singles Club in the Villages of Florida.

She is survived by her two daughters, Dorothy “Dorie” Clouw of Polo, Cheryl “Cheri” Beckingham of Rockford; six grandchildren, Marc Miller, Jeromy (Cheryl) Miller, Megan (John “Ben”) Ober, Brent Liston, Nate Liston, Matthew Brunett; one sister, Hilda (Gene) Hiner of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

Dot was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Robert Brian Brunett; and son-in-law, David Clouw.

A Memorial Gathering will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of the Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon with Reverend Joseph O’Donnell, officiating. Followed by burial of cremated remains at Oakwood Cemetery. Cremation rites have been accorded.

A celebration of life and refreshments will follow the burial at Elks Page Park in Dixon, at 6:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association.