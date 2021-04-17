70.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 17, 2021
type here...

Dorothy “Dot” Nell Brunett

By Staff Report

Dorothy Nell Brunett
Dorothy Nell Brunett

Dorothy “Dot” Nell Brunett, 82, of Dixon, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Allure of Prophetstown in Prophetstown, IL. She was a very devoted mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren.

Dot was born October 21, 1938, in Stockton, GA, the daughter of William and Brunelle (Clardy) Barker. She married George “Dick” Brunett on September 4, 1955, in Lakeland, GA. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2002. She was a past member of Mendota Elks Lodge #1212 and Indian Oaks Golf Club in Shabbona. Dot was full of life and very active during her lifetime. She was an avid bowler and golfer; she even hit two holes in one. Dot also was the President of her Singles Club in the Villages of Florida.

She is survived by her two daughters, Dorothy “Dorie” Clouw of Polo, Cheryl “Cheri” Beckingham of Rockford; six grandchildren, Marc Miller, Jeromy (Cheryl) Miller, Megan (John “Ben”) Ober, Brent Liston, Nate Liston, Matthew Brunett; one sister, Hilda (Gene) Hiner of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

Dot was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Robert Brian Brunett; and son-in-law, David Clouw.

A Memorial Gathering will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of the Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon with Reverend Joseph O’Donnell, officiating. Followed by burial of cremated remains at Oakwood Cemetery. Cremation rites have been accorded.

A celebration of life and refreshments will follow the burial at Elks Page Park in Dixon, at 6:00 p.m., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association.

Headlines

Contractor at center of tree-cutting case had previous run-in in The Villages

Crime
A contractor at the center of a bitterly contested tree-cutting incident had a previous run-in years earlier in The Villages.
Read more

Official suggests it might be time to stop wearing masks during meetings

News
An official has suggested it might be time to stop wearing masks during government meetings.
Read more

Supervisors show keen interest in CDD 7 meeting on PWAC agreement

News
Supervisors are showing keen interest in a Community Development District 7 workshop later this month regarding the future of its relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more

Headlines

Contractor at center of tree-cutting case had previous run-in in The Villages

Crime
A contractor at the center of a bitterly contested tree-cutting incident had a previous run-in years earlier in The Villages.
Read more

Official suggests it might be time to stop wearing masks during meetings

News
An official has suggested it might be time to stop wearing masks during government meetings.
Read more

Supervisors show keen interest in CDD 7 meeting on PWAC agreement

News
Supervisors are showing keen interest in a Community Development District 7 workshop later this month regarding the future of its relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more

Study shows higher COVID-19 rate among younger people endangers elderly residents

Health
Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as a new study showed that Florida ranked among the states with the highest Coronavirus infection rates for younger residents in 2020.
Read more

Villager wins right to build private boat dock at $1.4 million home

News
A Villager has won the right to build a private boat dock at his $1.4 million home at Lake Miona.
Read more

Pair arrested in attempted heist of $3,000 worth of fragrances at Belk

Crime
Two women were arrested in the attempted heist of more than $3,000 worth of fragrances at Belk in The Villages.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Villager loves columns by waitress at Billy’s Cafe

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves the columns by Lisa, the waitress at Billy’s Cafe.
Read more

Taxpayer spending on militarism doesn’t go to ‘support the troops’

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a recent Opinion piece by Congressman Daniel Webster on military spending.
Read more

We need accurate news about COVID-19

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident takes on a previous letter writer who challenged Villages-News.com to publish the “good news” about COVID-19.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos