Lake Deaton debacle

To the Editor:

I have read the recent article where those who hired a fraudulent contractor to improve the view by removing protected vegetation are shifting the blame to the contractor. The contributing contractor falsely represented permission to remove the vegetation on property that not owned by the victim property owners. Let’s not forget that the property owners must have certainly known the vegetation they wanted removed was not on their property. They knew the contractor they hired was going to remove vegetation not on their property. They must assume the financial consequences attended to removing vegetation not on their property They must replace what they essentially stole. The fact they didn’t exercise due diligence is a significant contributing factor in the mess they initiated.

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace