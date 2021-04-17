79.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 17, 2021
type here...

Suzanne Marie Ellard

By Staff Report

Suzanne Marie Ellard
Suzanne Marie Ellard

Suzanne Marie (Funk) Ellard, age 74, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Middleboro, Massachusetts, died Friday April 9th, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy illness.

Daughter of the late Jean M. (Cooper) Funk and the late Robert P. Funk. Born in Boston on January 30, 1947, she was a graduate of Brookline High School. After marrying the love of her life in 1968, Sue and Frank began raising their family and embarked on a love story for the ages. She was a talented seamstress, quilter, and crafter. Her loves included her dog Princess, helping others, music, all things Disney, and card games. Throughout her life she collected many lifelong friends and became “adoptive” mother to extended family and her children’s friends. Few could come into her circle and not become an integral part.

After moving to The Villages in 2000, she set forth on new adventures. She became active in many new ways including golf, fan clubs, computer classes, weekly neighborhood card groups and more. All of these brought her incredible joy as well as a whole new world of friendships, yet her biggest priority was spending time and keeping up with the activities of her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Sue is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Francis J. Ellard; son James R. Ellard, his wife Kathleen, grandson James Jr, granddaughter Katelyn of Black Creek, North Carolina; son Francis P. Ellard, his wife Christal, grandsons Jesse, Rhett, Brandon and Cordell, granddaughters Elizabeth, KlaireAnn and Brittany of Pensacola, Florida; Daughter Debra J. Monteiro, her husband Jason, grandson Alex and granddaughters Ashley and Nicole of Middleboro, Massachusetts; sister MaryLou Neagle of Wareham, Massachusetts; sister Paula Boucher and her husband Paul of Pensacola, Florida; sister Laurie Whipple and her husband Chris of Houston, Texas. Additionally, she leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters in-law and countless friends.

Services will be held in The Villages, Florida and Massachusetts at a future date and location TBD. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612.

Headlines

Two people killed after car crashes into trees near Spanish Springs

News
Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning near Spanish Springs in The Villages.
Read more

Contractor at center of tree-cutting case had previous run-in in The Villages

Crime
A contractor at the center of a bitterly contested tree-cutting incident had a previous run-in years earlier in The Villages.
Read more

Official suggests it might be time to stop wearing masks during meetings

News
An official has suggested it might be time to stop wearing masks during government meetings.
Read more

Headlines

Two people killed after car crashes into trees near Spanish Springs

News
Two people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning near Spanish Springs in The Villages.
Read more

Contractor at center of tree-cutting case had previous run-in in The Villages

Crime
A contractor at the center of a bitterly contested tree-cutting incident had a previous run-in years earlier in The Villages.
Read more

Official suggests it might be time to stop wearing masks during meetings

News
An official has suggested it might be time to stop wearing masks during government meetings.
Read more

Supervisors show keen interest in CDD 7 meeting on PWAC agreement

News
Supervisors are showing keen interest in a Community Development District 7 workshop later this month regarding the future of its relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more

Study shows higher COVID-19 rate among younger people endangers elderly residents

Health
Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as a new study showed that Florida ranked among the states with the highest Coronavirus infection rates for younger residents in 2020.
Read more

Villager wins right to build private boat dock at $1.4 million home

News
A Villager has won the right to build a private boat dock at his $1.4 million home at Lake Miona.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Villager loves columns by waitress at Billy’s Cafe

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves the columns by Lisa, the waitress at Billy’s Cafe.
Read more

Taxpayer spending on militarism doesn’t go to ‘support the troops’

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a recent Opinion piece by Congressman Daniel Webster on military spending.
Read more

We need accurate news about COVID-19

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident takes on a previous letter writer who challenged Villages-News.com to publish the “good news” about COVID-19.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos