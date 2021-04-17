Suzanne Marie Ellard

Suzanne Marie (Funk) Ellard, age 74, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Middleboro, Massachusetts, died Friday April 9th, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy illness.

Daughter of the late Jean M. (Cooper) Funk and the late Robert P. Funk. Born in Boston on January 30, 1947, she was a graduate of Brookline High School. After marrying the love of her life in 1968, Sue and Frank began raising their family and embarked on a love story for the ages. She was a talented seamstress, quilter, and crafter. Her loves included her dog Princess, helping others, music, all things Disney, and card games. Throughout her life she collected many lifelong friends and became “adoptive” mother to extended family and her children’s friends. Few could come into her circle and not become an integral part.

After moving to The Villages in 2000, she set forth on new adventures. She became active in many new ways including golf, fan clubs, computer classes, weekly neighborhood card groups and more. All of these brought her incredible joy as well as a whole new world of friendships, yet her biggest priority was spending time and keeping up with the activities of her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Sue is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Francis J. Ellard; son James R. Ellard, his wife Kathleen, grandson James Jr, granddaughter Katelyn of Black Creek, North Carolina; son Francis P. Ellard, his wife Christal, grandsons Jesse, Rhett, Brandon and Cordell, granddaughters Elizabeth, KlaireAnn and Brittany of Pensacola, Florida; Daughter Debra J. Monteiro, her husband Jason, grandson Alex and granddaughters Ashley and Nicole of Middleboro, Massachusetts; sister MaryLou Neagle of Wareham, Massachusetts; sister Paula Boucher and her husband Paul of Pensacola, Florida; sister Laurie Whipple and her husband Chris of Houston, Texas. Additionally, she leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters in-law and countless friends.

Services will be held in The Villages, Florida and Massachusetts at a future date and location TBD. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612.