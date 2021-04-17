81.2 F
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Woman arrested after caught driving on suspended license

By Meta Minton

Lakeisha Michelle Erving
A woman was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license in Wildwood.

Lakeisha Michelle Erving, 45, was behind the wheel of a white Chevrolet parked at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday at Kamal’s Mini Mart on Kilgore Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check of the license plate showed the vehicle’s owner had a suspended license.

The officer found that Erving had been notified on Oct. 19 of her most recent driver’s license suspension. She was previously convicted of driving while license suspended in 2004 and 2011.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.

