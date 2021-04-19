75.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 19, 2021
type here...

Friends of SoZo Kids launches Undies & Sneakers Drive for children in forest

By Staff Report

Friends of SoZo Kids Inc. in The Villages is launching its annual Undies & Sneakers Drive.

Members of the non-profit charity hope to ensure that more than 1,500 children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest will look great and feel good for the start of the new school year.

Shoe tent 1
Members of Friends of SoZo Kids distribute much-needed sneakers at a recent back-to-school bash.

The goal is to receive donations of at least 1,000 packs of underwear, 800 sports bras and 1,000 pairs of new sneakers. These will be distributed to children at the annual SoZo Kids Back-to-School Bash in August.

Donations of new packaged underwear and new sneakers will be accepted between 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, May 8, at two drive-thru locations:

  • Rohan Rec Center parking lot, 850 Kristine Way in The Villages; and
  • Compass Storage, 4477 E. Co. Rd. 466 in Oxford.

Mindy Pappas, of Del Webb Spruce Creek, is overseeing the Undies portion of the collection. It is her first time working on the project.

“Last year, Friends of SoZo Kids collected 1,000 packs of underwear, 400 sports bras and hundreds of pairs of socks. We want to exceed that goal this year,” Mindy said.

Karen Kretschmann, Village of Hillsborough, is overseeing the Sneakers portion of the collection. Last year, more than 1,000 pairs of sneakers were collected at the annual event.

“The children need sturdy shoes that will withstand the rugged environment of the forest. It’s better if people buy one quality pair of sneakers rather than three pairs of inexpensive shoes,” Kretschmann said. “If possible, we’d like shoes in their original shoe boxes, which will make storage and transport easier.”

Karen with shoes
Friends of SoZo Kids is collecting underwear and sneakers for children living in the Ocala National Forest.

Packs of unopened underwear are needed for boys and girls, ages 5-17, especially knit boxer shorts (no “tighty-whities”) for boys and young men, and boy-cut, hipster or boxer-style underwear for girls and young women. Sports bras are needed in sizes trainer to XXL. Packs of socks are needed in all sizes for girls and young women. No socks are needed at this time for boys and men, thanks to a generous donation from Bombas.

All sizes of sneakers are needed, especially little kid sizes 10-13, youth sizes 2-5 and adult sizes 7-11. Downloadable shopping lists for both underwear and sneakers are available online at FriendsOfSoZoKids.com.

“We hope neighborhoods, churches and other groups will collect undies and sneakers from their members, as they have done in the past,” said LaRae Donnellan, Friends of SoZo Kids events committee chair. “We also can use cash donations if people would prefer we do the shopping for them.”

Cash donations can be written to “Friends of SoZo Kids” and mailed to Pam DiPetrillo (Treasurer), 3741 Barrel Loop, The Villages, FL 32163. Donations also can be made online at FriendsOfSoZoKids.com. For more information, email [email protected].

Friends of SoZo Kids Inc. is a nonprofit dedicated solely to supporting the Help Agency of the Forest Inc., a nonprofit known as SoZo Kids, which serves children living in abject poverty in the Ocala National Forest.

Headlines

Official reveals UF Health could be replacement for firefighters’ medical response

News
The Sumter County administrator has revealed that UF Health is among “multiple options” to be presented to commissioners next month as the future of medical response by The Villages Public Safety Department remains a mystery.
Read more

Villagers’ son arrested after allegedly stealing gun from father’s storage unit

Crime
The son of a couple in the Village of Fenney was arrested after allegedly stealing a gun from his father’s storage unit.
Read more

Wife hiding in bathroom dials 911 after husband splits door with his fist

Crime
A wife hiding in the bathroom of her home in The Villages dialed 911 after her husband split the door in half by pounding on it with his fist.
Read more

Headlines

Official reveals UF Health could be replacement for firefighters’ medical response

News
The Sumter County administrator has revealed that UF Health is among “multiple options” to be presented to commissioners next month as the future of medical response by The Villages Public Safety Department remains a mystery.
Read more

Villagers’ son arrested after allegedly stealing gun from father’s storage unit

Crime
The son of a couple in the Village of Fenney was arrested after allegedly stealing a gun from his father’s storage unit.
Read more

Wife hiding in bathroom dials 911 after husband splits door with his fist

Crime
A wife hiding in the bathroom of her home in The Villages dialed 911 after her husband split the door in half by pounding on it with his fist.
Read more

CDD 7 forced to postpone meeting on its relationship with PWAC

Crime
The chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors has decided to reschedule a meeting which had been set for April 30 to discuss the future of CDD 7’s relationship with the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more

Villager’s son with history of arrests nabbed with drugs in traffic stop

Crime
A Villager’s son with a history of arrests was nabbed with drugs in a traffic stop after leaving the Tikki Hut on County Road 466 in Oxford.
Read more

Police arrest woman with drugs at barbecue restaurant in The Villages

Crime
A woman with drugs was arrested at a barbecue restaurant in The Villages.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Get the facts right on server shortages at restaurants

Letters to the Editor
A reader with some insight on the restaurant industry says Villages-News.com should “get the facts right” on server shortages at local restaurants. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Great article on the labor shortage at restaurants in The Villages

Letters to the Editor
An Ocala reader, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that the restaurants in the area aren’t the only businesses dealing with staffing shortages.
Read more

Greta Thunberg will testify in Congress on Earth Day

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Chapter-The Villages expresses excitement about Greta Thunberg’s upcoming testimony before Congress.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos