To the Editor:

Good news: Greta Thunberg will testify in Congress on Earth Day, April 22

The testimony will occur as President Biden hosts a climate change summit with 40 world leaders.

Thunberg, Time’s person of the year in 2019 for her work on climate change, will appear before a House Oversight Committee panel for a hearing entitled “The Role of Fossil Fuel Subsidies in Preventing Action on the Climate Crisis.”

More good news: On April 1, Rep. Ted Deutch reintroduced the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2307) into the 117th Congress with 28 cosponsors. Go here to learn more: https://community.citizensclimate.org/topics/energy-innovation-act

So how can Villagers act on climate change?

• Write Senator Rubio and Representative Webster and ask that they support putting a price on carbon. Here is a tool you can use: https://community.citizensclimate.org/tools/write-congress-about-the-energy-innovation-and-carbon-dividend-act#/74/

• Join us at Citizens Climate Lobby -The Villages Chapter, monthly meeting: 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 at Moyer Recreation Center.

Steve Hendrickson

Citizens’ Climate Lobby Chapter-The Villages

[email protected]

