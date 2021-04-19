Villagers’ son arrested after allegedly stealing gun from father’s storage unit

The son of a couple in the Village of Fenney was arrested after allegedly stealing a gun from his father’s storage unit.

Alexander Bartell, 32, was arrested early Saturday morning at his parents’ home at 3031 Hicks Place on multiple counts of grand theft as well as other charges, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began last week when personnel at All Aboard Storage conducted a walk-through and found that two storage units had their locks cut off and had been burglarized. A review of surveillance footage showed a black four-door Dodge Ram pickup with Arizona plates pull up to the facility and use a code to enter through a gate. A detective later found in the Bartells’ driveway the Ram pickup that had been seen in surveillance footage at the storage facility.

While Bartell was inside the climate-controlled storage unit, he repositioned the security camera. However, other cameras at the facility were able to capture him loading stolen property into the truck. The property taken from two storage units had a combined value of $7,691. He also took a Henry U.S. Survival AR-7 long rifle valued at $235 from his father’s storage unit, the report said.

The Utica, N.Y. native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $56,500 bond.