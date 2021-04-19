Woman arrested after traffic stop at CVS pharmacy in downtown Wildwood

A woman was arrested after a traffic stop Sunday morning at a CVS pharmacy on Main Street in Wildwood.

Sara Michelle Thornton, 40, of Oviedo, was at the wheel of a Ford passenger car at 9:22 a.m. Sunday when she was pulled over because a front seat passenger was not wearing his seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Thornton was “extremely fidgety” and “would not sit still” during the traffic stop, the report said. A glass smoking pipe was found in the front pocket of a blue sweatshirt laying on the floorboard of the driver’s seat. The pipe had a burnt residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Thornton was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $500.