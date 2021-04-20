Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman jailed on DUI charge after crash

A Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman was jailed on a drunk driving charge after a crash Saturday night at County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Lori Bulow, 56, was at the wheel of a vehicle involved in the crash shortly before 9 p.m. and witnesses said she had been driving erratically, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Ohio native admitted she had been drinking prior to the crash. She staggered when she stepped out of the vehicle.

Bulow struggled to maintain her balance and failed field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .213 and .217 blood alcohol content.

There was a cup of vodka in the center cup holder of the vehicle, the report said.

Bulow was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.