Marjorie Rodkey

Tuesday, April 20, 2021
By Staff Report

Marjorie (Jean) Rodkey 93, passed away peacefully April 14, 2021 at Brandley Hospice House Summerfield, FL.

Marjorie was born August 29, 1927 in Clearfield, PA. She was the daughter of Alex and Grace Litz. She grew up and spent much of her adult life in Lewistown, PA. She married her High School Sweetheart Merle Rodkey August 14, 1948 and have been happily married for 72 years. Marjorie had a career as a nurse in Lewistown for many years, and also in Severna Park, Maryland before retiring to Florida in 1993.

Marjorie is survived by her husband Merle, her daughter Lynda (Yorks) her son Jeffrey, son in law Cliff (Yorks) and daughter in law Dee (Rodkey) Her eldest son Richard preceded her in death. She is survived by her Grandsons Michael Bailey, Frank and Casey Rodkey, Granddaughters Jessica, Ashley and Ariel Rodkey and Kris (Hutchisson). She has 21 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren

Upon retirement, Marjorie, a devoted Christian and member of Community United Methodist Church of Fruitland Park, headed up the prayer ministry of the church for many years. She was President of the Ruth Circle, which was a very active division of the Methodist Women’s Group.

Marjorie was a Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Friend, and a woman of deep faith that was an inspiration to all of us that loved her.

A memorial service will be held at Community United Methodist Church, College Ave, Fruitland Park, FL April 29, 2021 at 11:00AM.

