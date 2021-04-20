The Women’s Expo presented by United Healthcare comes to The Villages

Caravan Conventions is very excited to kick-start the Spring 2021 season with The Women’s Expo presented by United Healthcare!

The “Women’s Expo presented by United Healthcare” will take place on Thursday, April 22nd from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It will be located at The Villages Polo Club, located at 703 N. Buena Vista Blvd.

There will be music, food trucks and a full alcoholic bar! So come out and enjoy the people, scenery and fun of the expo!

NOTE: If you are a vendor interested in participating in the expo, then please call as soon as possible at (732) 310-0007. Spots are limited!