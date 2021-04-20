71.9 F
Villager and guy pal jailed after found sleeping at Belleview gas pump

By Larry D. Croom

Nikita Leigh Brockman
A Villager and her man friend from Georgia were arrested early Sunday morning after they were found sleeping in a vehicle parked at a minimart’s gas pumps.

Belleview Police officers were called to the Circle K at 5198 S.E. Abshier Blvd. and when they arrived, they were told that a blue Toyota Camry had been parked at a pump with its headlights on for three hours. Officers observed 27-year-old Nikita Leigh Brockman, of the Village of Tall Trees, and 31-year-old Ransford Kofi Asamoah, of Lawrenceville, Ga., sleeping in their seats, a police report states.

Officers knocked on the window and Brockman told them she and Asamoah were resting and didn’t realize how long they’d been at the minimart. Officers also spoke with Asamoah and noticed that he was struggling to keep his eyes open and speaking with “mumbled and slurred speech,” the report says.

Ransford Kofi Asamoah
After officers spotted a hypodermic needle containing a dark red substance in the handle area of the passenger door, Brockman and Asamoah were ordered to exit the vehicle. Officers then spotted a glass pipe with white residue in plain view in the center console area. They also found a small clear container and a piece of tin foil containing a green leafy substance that Asamoah admitted was marijuana and said he had smoked it the night before, the report says, adding that the green leafy substance field-tested positive for marijuana and the pipe tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers also located on the front passenger floorboard a small black-and-silver case containing several used hypodermic needles, broken spoons, small measuring spoons and several “dime baggies” containing traces of a white substance. They also located a large black purse containing three Florida identification cards – one of which belonged to Brockman – and another hypodermic needle loaded with a red substance. Brockman claimed the purse belonged to a friend, the report says.

Officers located a small black backpack-shaped purse in the rear passenger floorboard that Brockman said belonged to her. It contained a glass pipe with an opaque crystal-like residue inside it that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Brockman claimed ownership of the items inside the purse – except for the pipe, the report says.

Officers also searched the vehicle’s trunk and found another glass pipe that tested positive for marijuana. Brockman said it was part of a marijuana bong she had been given. They also located several used hypodermic needles, knives and empty “dime baggies” throughout the vehicle that Brockman denied owning or knowing about, the report says.

Both Brockman and Asamoah were placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. Brockman, who lives at 2200 Welcome Way in the Village of Tall Trees, was charged with three counts of possession of and/or use of drug equipment. She was being held on $3,000 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Asamoah struggled through field sobriety exercises and agreed to provide a urine sample. An officer who is a drug recognition expert determined that Asamoah was under the influence of a narcotic or stimulant and he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and possession and/or use of drug equipment. He was being held on $3,000 bond and is due in court May 14 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

