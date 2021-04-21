Brenda Shea

Brenda Lee (Bussiere) Shea passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the age of 74 in Ocala, Florida. She was born on August 10, 1946 in Woburn, MA. Brenda graduated from North Andover High School in North Andover, MA and Daniel Webster College in Nashua, NH. Brenda was a vibrant and active resident of the Villages. She enjoyed crafting, card making, fiction writing, playing pickleball, and playing cards with family & friends. Her family meant everything to her, and she would drop everything at the drop of a hat to help them with anything they needed.

The family would like to thank Lynne and Ricky Trombly for their years of friendship and support during this difficult time.

Brenda was preceded in death by her mother Eleanor “Tinker” Bussiere (Donohoe) and her infant sister Karen Nugent. She is survived by her father, Kirk Bussiere, of Hampstead, NH and The Villages, FL; her brother Kevin Bussiere and his wife Stephanie (Sargent), of Virginia Beach, VA; her sister, Jacalyn Vance (Bussiere) of Atkinson, NH; sons William Shea of Destin, FL and Donald Shea, his wife Christiana (Turner) of Virginia Beach, VA; grandchildren Kaitlyn Shea, of Chattanooga, TN, and Alexander Shea of Virginia Beach, VA; many nieces and nephews, and a multitude of cousins.

Memorial arrangements are to be determined. Burial to be in Woburn, MA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Brenda’s name to The McKnight Brain Institute University of Florida.