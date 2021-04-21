79.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Response to proposal by county administrator

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The asinine proposal by Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold will result in people dying. Recently, my wife experienced a possible head injury from a fall. The Villages Public Safety Department arrived immediately and the paramedic and EMT from Station 40 provided excellent care while we waited 40 minutes for a Sumter County ambulance to show up, with a “who cares” attitude. A better proposal is to make the Public Safety Department an EMS provider within The Villages.

John Peters
Village of Santiago

 

