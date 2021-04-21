Stylist arrested at salon academy in The Villages after romantic criminal mischief

A hair stylist was arrested at a salon academy in The Villages after allegedly conducting criminal mischief while her former beau was at the beach.

Alexis Renee Saunders, 27, of Ocala, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Tenaj Salon Institute at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages on charges of theft and criminal mischief.

Her former boyfriend contacted Sumter County sheriff’s deputies to report that he had a photo of the license plate from his vehicle in Saunders’ lap, according to an arrest report. He left his vehicle at his residence over the weekend while he went to the beach with friends. He said he believed Saunders had become enraged when he posted a social media photo of himself with his friends at the beach.

The man said he had blocked Saunders’ phone number “due to her constantly attempting to contact him,” the report said. He said she had “resorted to attempting to contact him with randomly generated numbers.” It was through a random number that she sent him images of herself near his vehicle, which had about $1,000 in damage, the report said.

The man identified the woman’s vehicle, also seen in the images, due to its distinctive black fuzzy steering wheel cover. The man said he had previously seen the fuzzy steering wheel cover when he was in Saunders’ vehicle.

The Fort Worth, Texas native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.