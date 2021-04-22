75.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Homeowners planning improvements need to check with Architectural Review Committee

By Staff Report

Homeowners in The Villages who are doing any work on the exterior of their home will need an Architectural Application Form.

For any modification that changes the original footprint of the home, including but not limited to, landscaping, birdcages, room extensions, driveway improvements, etc. a site plan indicating the location of the modification, dimensions of the project and dimensions to the property lines need to be identified. For room additions, elevation drawings are required.

The Architectural Review Committee meetings are held every Wednesday at 8 a.m., District Administration, 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages, Florida. The meetings are open to the public and the ARC reviews approximately 100 applications each week for the Lady Lake / Lake County portion of The Villages (north of CR 466) and Districts 1 through 10. If you need assistance with your Architectural Application Form, contact Community Standards  751-3912 for assistance.

Villagers blame Biden and lousy tippers for restaurant staffing shortage

News
Villagers are blaming everyone from President Biden to cheapskates who won’t tip for a restaurant staffing shortage plaguing The Villages.
Incumbent commissioner got knock on door before potential rival filed candidacy

News
An incumbent Sumter County commissioner got a knock on his door prior to a potential rival filing his candidacy papers.
Florida adds more than 6,600 new COVID-19 patients as state nears 2.2 million cases

Health
Florida reported more than 6,600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the Sunshine State moved closer to 2.2 million cumulative cases of the deadly virus.
Aspiring young race car driver sees dream come true at racetrack

News
An aspiring young race car driver saw his dream come true at the Original Speedway Park located on Micro Racetrack Road.
Villager from New York jailed after allegedly ‘body-slamming’ gal pal in garage

Crime
A Villager found himself behind bars Tuesday night after a violent confrontation with his lady friend that resulted in her mother suffering a medical emergency.
Letters to the Editor

Tree cutting in protected wetlands

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista woman writes that she feels sorry for Lake Deaton residents who believed they had to take matters into their own hands due to overgrowth near their homes. She’s been in the same boat.
A message for state Sen. Dennis Baxley

Letters to the Editor
The Central Florida Popular Front, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for state Sen. Dennis Baxley.
We love columns by Lisa DeMarco

Letters to the Editor
A Village of St. Charles resident writes that he loves the weekly columns by waitress/columnist Lisa DeMarco. Read his Letter to the Editor.
