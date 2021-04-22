Homeowners planning improvements need to check with Architectural Review Committee

Homeowners in The Villages who are doing any work on the exterior of their home will need an Architectural Application Form.

For any modification that changes the original footprint of the home, including but not limited to, landscaping, birdcages, room extensions, driveway improvements, etc. a site plan indicating the location of the modification, dimensions of the project and dimensions to the property lines need to be identified. For room additions, elevation drawings are required.

The Architectural Review Committee meetings are held every Wednesday at 8 a.m., District Administration, 984 Old Mill Run, The Villages, Florida. The meetings are open to the public and the ARC reviews approximately 100 applications each week for the Lady Lake / Lake County portion of The Villages (north of CR 466) and Districts 1 through 10. If you need assistance with your Architectural Application Form, contact Community Standards 751-3912 for assistance.