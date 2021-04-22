75.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 22, 2021
type here...

Incumbent commissioner got knock on door before potential rival filed candidacy

By Meta Minton

Commissioner Garry Breeden
Commissioner Garry Breeden

An incumbent Sumter County commissioner got a knock on his door prior to a potential rival filing his candidacy papers.

Commissioner Garry Breeden of District 4 has not publicly disclosed whether he will seek another term. His seat will be up for election in 2022.

Billy Bowles Jr. of Webster had prefiled candidacy papers with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections office.

He said he paid a visit to Breeden to tell him face to face that he would be running in District 4 as a Republican. Breeden is also a Republican.

“It’s not about him, it’s about me,” Bowles said.

Billy Bowles Jr.
Billy Bowles Jr.

He got a taste of government when he served on the Webster City Council from 2010 to 2014. And in that role he learned an important lesson.

“You can’t make everybody happy,” he said.

He also learned the importance of a balanced budget and serving the people.

Though he was born in Orange County, Bowles moved to Sumter County at a young age and graduated in 2006 from South Sumter High School.

“I love Sumter County for a lot of reasons,” he said

He was in Future Farmers of America in high school and enjoys the rural lifestyle. But he also said The Villages has unquestionably raised up Sumter County and provided opportunities for many families.

“You have to have both,” he said.

Bowles and his wife are the parents of a two-year-old.

Bowles was the first crime analyst in the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He now serves in a community outreach role for the sheriff’s office.

Headlines

Villagers blame Biden and lousy tippers for restaurant staffing shortage

News
Villagers are blaming everyone from President Biden to cheapskates who won’t tip for a restaurant staffing shortage plaguing The Villages.
Read more

Incumbent commissioner got knock on door before potential rival filed candidacy

News
An incumbent Sumter County commissioner got a knock on his door prior to a potential rival filing his candidacy papers.
Read more

Florida adds more than 6,600 new COVID-19 patients as state nears 2.2 million cases

Health
Florida reported more than 6,600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the Sunshine State moved closer to 2.2 million cumulative cases of the deadly virus.
Read more

Headlines

Villagers blame Biden and lousy tippers for restaurant staffing shortage

News
Villagers are blaming everyone from President Biden to cheapskates who won’t tip for a restaurant staffing shortage plaguing The Villages.
Read more

Incumbent commissioner got knock on door before potential rival filed candidacy

News
An incumbent Sumter County commissioner got a knock on his door prior to a potential rival filing his candidacy papers.
Read more

Florida adds more than 6,600 new COVID-19 patients as state nears 2.2 million cases

Health
Florida reported more than 6,600 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the Sunshine State moved closer to 2.2 million cumulative cases of the deadly virus.
Read more

Aspiring young race car driver sees dream come true at racetrack

News
An aspiring young race car driver saw his dream come true at the Original Speedway Park located on Micro Racetrack Road.
Read more

Villager from New York jailed after allegedly ‘body-slamming’ gal pal in garage

Crime
A Villager found himself behind bars Tuesday night after a violent confrontation with his lady friend that resulted in her mother suffering a medical emergency.
Read more

Homeowners planning improvements need to check with Architectural Review Committee

News
Homeowners in The Villages who are doing any work on the exterior of their home will need an Architectural Application Form.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Tree cutting in protected wetlands

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista woman writes that she feels sorry for Lake Deaton residents who believed they had to take matters into their own hands due to overgrowth near their homes. She’s been in the same boat.
Read more

A message for state Sen. Dennis Baxley

Letters to the Editor
The Central Florida Popular Front, in a Letter to the Editor, has a message for state Sen. Dennis Baxley.
Read more

We love columns by Lisa DeMarco

Letters to the Editor
A Village of St. Charles resident writes that he loves the weekly columns by waitress/columnist Lisa DeMarco. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos