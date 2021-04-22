77.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 22, 2021
By Staff Report

Mary Lou Sharbaugh, 78, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

Mary Lou was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, and was a long-term resident of North Huntingdon, PA, where she raised her family and was a homemaker.  She and her husband Joe were “snowbirds” and enjoyed their retirement spending winters in The Villages, Florida.  In The Villages she enjoyed golfing, square dancing, spending time with her friends in the Red Hat Society and cheering on her favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.  In May 2020, she moved to Altamonte Springs, FL, where she was lovingly cared for by her sons Shawn and Mark.

She is survived by her daughter Sheree Sharbaugh; sons Shawn Sharbaugh (Mark Hammonds), son David Sharbaugh (Paige); daughter Joelle Winterhalter (Mark); brothers Ronald Opielowski (Carole) and Thomas Opielowski. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brock, Braden and Bailey Sharbaugh and Ryan, Allison, Adam and Erik Winterhalter.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Sharbaugh, parents Frank and Mary Opielowski and brother Mark Opielowski.

A viewing will be held on April 22, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services-Belleview, 5946 SE Robison Rd., Belleview, FL 34420. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on April 23, 2021, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, Belleview, FL. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

For those unable to attend the Mass, the service will be streamed https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/903666504

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to St. Theresa Catholic Church 11528 US-301, Belleview, FL 34420.

