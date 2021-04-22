Summerfield man accused of attacking gal pal in pickup last year back behind bars

A 38-year-old Summerfield man who was accused last year of attacking his lady friend at a busy Ocala intersection is back behind bars.

Joshua Matthew Stroud was arrested Tuesday night and booked into the Marion County Jail for failing to appear in court on past charges of battery and grand theft. He was being held on no bond and is due in court May 25 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

Stroud was arrested in December 2020 after an eyewitness reporting seeing a man, later identified as Stroud, attacking a woman in a white Ford pickup truck at the intersection of E. Silver Springs Boulevard and S.E. 58th Avenue. The eyewitness said the woman exited the vehicle and yelled for help before getting back inside the pickup, the report says.

The eyewitness said she approached the truck and saw Stroud strike the woman in the face several times before heading south on S.E. 58th Avenue. She said she called law enforcement for help and relayed the tag number on the truck.

A computer checked revealed the pickup belonged to a man who said he let his daughter use the truck to go out with a juvenile and Stroud. While deputies were speaking with owner, they received another call from a woman who was walking south on Baseline Road and claimed she had been battered by a man who had taken her vehicle, the report says.

Deputies responded to the area and made contact with the woman, who claimed that she was driving home in her father’s white 2010 Ford F-150 pickup with Stroud when he became upset and started to strike her while they were at a stoplight. She said she continued to drive and Stroud grabbed her neck and started choking her, the report says.

The woman said she fought back against Stroud until she was able to stop the pickup and get away from him. She said he then got into the driver’s seat and left her and someone whose identity was redacted from the report on the side of the road.

The woman, who had a large red mark on her neck and small bruises on her forearms and face, said Stroud isn’t allowed to drive the vehicle because it belongs to her father. While deputies were speaking with her, she received a call from Stroud telling her the pickup would be in the parking of the Holiday Inn Express at 5360 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Deputies responded to the hotel and recovered the vehicle, the report says.

Deputies attempted to contact Stroud by telephone and at his residence at 16812 S.E. 19th Ct. He eventually was taken in custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and committing domestic violence by strangulation.