To the Editor:

My wife (Peggy) and I throughly enjoy the weekly column by Lisa DeMarco waitress extraordinaire at Billy’s Cafe on Route 441. The columns are very entertaining, and if you are a regular customer as we are, you can relate to each story. Lisa is a real asset to the cafe, and offers customers great entertainment along with great service. We highly recommend Lisa and the cafe. She is one of a kind.

Larry Peck

Village of St. Charles