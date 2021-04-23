78 F
The Villages
Friday, April 23, 2021
Cody’s employees reeling after sudden loss of Lake Sumter Landing colleague

By Larry D. Croom

Employees of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages are planning to honor a colleague who died suddenly last week and left behind two young daughters after receiving a cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

Martin Kane 1
Martin Kane, shown with daughters Ashlyn and Addison, served as the assistant kitchen manager at the Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Lake Sumter Landing. He died April 17 after being diagnosed with cancer a few days earlier.

Martin Kane, 37, died April 17 at Brandley Hospice House in Summerfield while surrounded by family members. He was the assistant kitchen manager at the Cody’s restaurant in Lake Sumter Landing, having worked for the eatery for 10 years. Cody’s owner/operator Allen Musikantow said a memorial gathering will be held May 7 at 10 a.m. at the Lake Sumter Landing restaurant to honor Kane. Musikantow also said his restaurant donated $1,000 to help Kane’s family with expenses and a plaque honoring him will be mounted in the eatery’s kitchen.

A GoFundMe page also has been established to help Kane’s family, including his daughters Ashlyn and Addison, ages 12 and seven. It can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Martin Kane 2a
Martin Kane, who served as assistant kitchen manager at the Cody’s Original Roadhouse in Lake Sumter Landing, will be remembered May 7 at 10 a.m. during a memorial service at the eatery. A plaque also will be hung in the kitchen in his honor.

Martin Kane 2b

As of Thursday night, $7,215 of a $20,000 goal had been raised through the GoFundMe page. A total of 84 people had donated and the page had been shared 498 times.

The Cody’s donation is the largest so far, followed by $300 from Barbara Weekley, $250 each from Stacy Hall and Anna Kendrick, and $200 apiece from Marsha Meurette, Bonnie Dawson Ward, Heather Carter and Amanda Mahfuz.

Kane also worked as a manager/butcher for many years in the culinary industry. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, baseball and spending time with his daughters, according to an obituary published on legacy.com.

Kane, who was from Houston, Texas, is survived by his parents, Martin A. Kane Sr. and Irene Sanderfer Kane; daughters Ashlyn and Addison Kane; sister, Diana Fitch; brothers, Bobby Fitch (Angie) and James Fitch; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and close friends, according to the obituary.

