The Villages
Friday, April 23, 2021
Man arrested after battle over pump at gas station in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A man was arrested after a battle over a pump at a gas station in The Villages.

Daniel Lee Martin, 34, of Weirsdale, was at the Circle K at 3 La Grande Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages at about 5 p.m. Thursday when his brother got into an argument with another man over which one could use the gas pump first, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Martin, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds, chest bumped the other man back to his vehicle. Martin then pushed the man into the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

The man said he was going to call 911 so Martin seized the iPhone 12 valued at $1,200 and smashed it on the ground, making it completely unusable. Martin, who was identified by his New York driver’s license then punched the man in the face three times.

Martin was arrested on third degree felony charges of depriving use of 911 and criminal mischief with property damage as well as a misdemeanor charge of battery.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

