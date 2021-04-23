Man from Honduras arrested after caught behind wheel without license

A man from Honduras was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of a car without a driver’s license in Wildwood.

Gerson Ordonez, 29, was driving a gray Nissan Armada at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 when he failed to stop before making a right turn at the intersection, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of a State Farm Insurance office in the 500 block of Main Street.

Ordonez provided the officer with a Honduran identification card and admitted he did not have a Florida driver’s license. He said he was living with a friend in Sanford.

Ordonez was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was issued a written warning for failure to stop at a stop sign. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.