Thomas S. Mulligan, age 73, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully Monday, April 12, 2021 at Vitas Hospice Suites at Edge Water Village Mt. Dora, FL.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Joyce; daughter Joycelyn (Bob) of Texas and two grandchildren, Richard and Lacey of Texas; niece Shannon (Robin), nephew Scott (Judy) of New Jersey, and Sean of New York.

Tom was born in Jersey City, NJ to parents Thomas and Ann Mulligan. He lived in Sea Bright, NJ for a number of years before moving to Key Largo, FL. Then moving to The Villages where he made many friends and enjoyed going to the movies, golfing, and out for dinners. He loved fishing and hunting, and was a huge fan of the New York Giants Football Team.

He worked for 40+ years as a Consultant and Sales Representative in the Marine Coatings business for Cruise Ships and Barges.

He will be missed by all that knew him.