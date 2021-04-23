William C. Fenwick Sr.

William C. “Bill” Fenwick Sr., 82, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Louisville, died peacefully on April 21, 2021 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Lebanon, KY to the late William “Wathen” and Edith Anne Fenwick.

Bill graduated from the first class of Tool and Die Makers at GE in the early 1960s and went on to own and operate Fenwick Machine and Tool in Piedmont, SC until his retirement in 2012. He and his wife Kathy spent their retirement years doing what they loved most, playing golf.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Prinsen Fenwick; and three siblings, Tootsie Abell, Rubel Fenwick and Pat Fenwick.

He is survived by his four children, William “Bill”, Jr (Karen), Terry (Lou Ann), Theresa and Lisa “Kay” Tong (Eric); three siblings, David (Jo), Barbie Roberts (Jim) and Mickey (Mary Lynn); ten grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

His wishes were to be cremated and interred with his wife at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, FL. A private service will take place at a later date.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Cornerstone Hospice and Village Veranda for their support and care throughout his illness. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Road Tavares, FL 32778.