Willie Jewell’s Old School B-B-Q plans opening day fun in The Villages

Willie Jewell’s Old School B-B-Q will open its new location on May 5 at the Magnolia Plaza south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

Longtime Willie Jewell’s franchisees, Paul and Donna Hinch, have dedicated their BBQ passion to two Willie Jewell’s locations since 2012, and are looking forward to sharing their recipe for success with Paul’s brother and sister-in-law, Mark Hinch, and his wife Liane. According to Josh Martino, president of the Home Team Restaurant Group, the family did considerable research to determine where another Willie Jewell’s would likely thrive in Florida. The laid-back, family-friendly lifestyle, paired with the area’s ongoing growth, helped the Hinches select The Villages as the right place.

Martino remarked that the timing for this location of Willie Jewell’s is “perfect,” despite getting pushed back due to the pandemic.

Patrons of the newest Willie Jewell’s Old School B-B-Q will find the restaurant welcoming and convenient, complete with all the popular qualities of other Willie Jewell’s locations: efficient and friendly counter service, generous platters and sandwiches, delicious sides and desserts, plus self-service stations for beverages and warm BBQ sauces.

Grand opening festivities for Willie Jewell’s in The Villages will officially take place on Wednesday May 5, with a special event for friends, family and invited guests the night before to get the energy rolling.

The Sophisticated Gents, a nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting the “intellectual, spiritual, educational, and emotional fellowship of members in The Villages,” will perform on the eve of the grand opening to raise donations for scholarships and other local causes.