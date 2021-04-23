78 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 23, 2021
type here...

Willie Jewell’s Old School B-B-Q plans opening day fun in The Villages

By Staff Report

Willie Jewell’s Old School B-B-Q will open its new location on May 5 at the Magnolia Plaza south of State Road 44 in The Villages.

Longtime Willie Jewell’s franchisees, Paul and Donna Hinch, have dedicated their BBQ passion to two Willie Jewell’s locations since 2012, and are looking forward to sharing their recipe for success with Paul’s brother and sister-in-law, Mark Hinch, and his wife Liane. According to Josh Martino, president of the Home Team Restaurant Group, the family did considerable research to determine where another Willie Jewell’s would likely thrive in Florida. The laid-back, family-friendly lifestyle, paired with the area’s ongoing growth, helped the Hinches select The Villages as the right place.

Willie Jewells Old Style Bar B Q at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages
Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q at Magnolia Plaza in The Villages

Martino remarked that the timing for this location of Willie Jewell’s is “perfect,” despite getting pushed back due to the pandemic.

Patrons of the newest Willie Jewell’s Old School B-B-Q will find the restaurant welcoming and convenient, complete with all the popular qualities of other Willie Jewell’s locations: efficient and friendly counter service, generous platters and sandwiches, delicious sides and desserts, plus self-service stations for beverages and warm BBQ sauces.

Grand opening festivities for Willie Jewell’s in The Villages will officially take place on Wednesday May 5, with a special event for friends, family and invited guests the night before to get the energy rolling.

The Sophisticated Gents, a nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting the “intellectual, spiritual, educational, and emotional fellowship of members in The Villages,” will perform on the eve of the grand opening to raise donations for scholarships and other local causes.

Headlines

Rep. Hage’s bill limiting impact fees on his boss wins approval in House vote

News
A bill championed by state Rep. Brett Hage, R-The Villages, won approval this week in the Florida House of Representatives and appears ready to glide through the state Senate.
Read more

Cody’s employees reeling after sudden loss of Lake Sumter Landing colleague

News
Employees of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages are planning to honor a colleague who died suddenly last week and left behind two young daughters after receiving a cancer diagnosis earlier this month.
Read more

Willie Jewell’s Old School B-B-Q plans opening day fun in The Villages

Business
Willie Jewell’s Old School B-B-Q will open its new location on May 5 at the Magnolia Plaza south of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Read more

Headlines

Rep. Hage’s bill limiting impact fees on his boss wins approval in House vote

News
A bill championed by state Rep. Brett Hage, R-The Villages, won approval this week in the Florida House of Representatives and appears ready to glide through the state Senate.
Read more

Cody’s employees reeling after sudden loss of Lake Sumter Landing colleague

News
Employees of Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages are planning to honor a colleague who died suddenly last week and left behind two young daughters after receiving a cancer diagnosis earlier this month.
Read more

Willie Jewell’s Old School B-B-Q plans opening day fun in The Villages

Business
Willie Jewell’s Old School B-B-Q will open its new location on May 5 at the Magnolia Plaza south of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Read more

Wildwood mother arrested after allegedly attempting to punch her son

Crime
A Wildwood mother was arrested after allegedly attempting to punch her son.
Read more

Man from Honduras arrested after caught behind wheel without license

Crime
A man from Honduras was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of a car without a driver’s license in Wildwood.
Read more

More than 1 in 10 Floridians diagnosed with deadly COVID-19 virus

Health
The Sunshine State continued to add new COVID-19 cases at a rapid pace Friday as statistics showed that more than one in 10 Floridians have been diagnosed with the deadly virus since it first hit the state in March 2020.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Government is creating an environment where people don’t want to work

Letters to the Editor
A couple from the Village of Tall Trees weighs in on the drought in the labor force and the glut of government money available to those who would rather not work. Read their Letter to the Editor.
Read more

We should be thankful for the pickleballs and first-class amenities

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on a previous letter writer who was critical of amenity money being spent on pickleballs for "entitled" residents.
Read more

Many people push climate change for monetary reasons

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident contends that many people are pushing climate change simply for monetary reasons.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos