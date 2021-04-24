Eaglet At Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club

This eaglet was checking out the Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club golf course on a beautiful spring day. Thanks to Lorne Leveck for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
