Fruitland Park Elementary to welcome new principal for 2021-22 school year

Fruitland Park Elementary School will have a new principal when students return for classes in the fall.
Dawn Brown, who has served as an assistant principal the school, will take over as principal for the 2021-22 school year. She will replace Dr. Tammy Langley, who will serve as principal of Oak Park Middle School in Leesburg. Langley is replacing Barbara Longo, who is retiring after more than 30 years with the district.
Brown has served as an educator in Lake County Schools for 24 years, working at Beverly Shores, Round Lake, Tavares, Treadway and Fruitland Park elementary schools. She has contributed to curriculum mapping projects for the district and served five years coaching and mentoring teachers with standards-aligned instruction and best practices. Brown prides herself on her ability to build strong relationships among all stakeholders and create a positive school culture where all students can excel.
Langley’s philosophy on education is to lead with passion in pursuit of excellence. She has followed this philosophy for 24 years in roles including teacher, coach and administrator. She believes that school, family and the community work together to create a strong foundation for children and that when all three work harmoniously, there is no limit to what a child can accomplish.
Other administrative changes coming to Lake County Schools for 2021-22 include:
- Brent Frazier, principal of Umatilla Middle School, will serve as principal of Umatilla High School next year. He is replacing Thomas Gerds, who is moving to a principal position in Marion County, where he and his family have built a home. Frazier has been a teacher and educational leader for 20 years. Under his leadership at Umatilla Middle, the school grade improved from a “C” to “B” in one year and the school has been designated a Lower Secondary AICE Cambridge School. He has established a close connection with the community and enjoys working with teachers to create innovative ways to meet the needs of every student.
- Andrea Pyatt, assistant principal at Umatilla High School, has been named principal at Umatilla Middle School, replacing Frazier. She spent 13 years in healthcare before deciding to pursue a career in education. She has served in Lake County Schools for more than 15 years, first teaching high school science for eight years before joining the district team as a program specialist. While at the district, she transitioned to the role of iPD facilitator, where she continued to support K-12 professional learning in all of our schools. She is passionate about teaching and believes that education fosters an abundance of opportunities for children.
- Nicole Brouhard, assistant principal at Cypress Ridge Elementary School, has been named principal of Sorrento Elementary, replacing Brenna Burkhead, who is nearing retirement and wants to end her career where she started – in an instructional position. Brouhard began her education career at Triangle Elementary in 2007, teaching fourth grade. Since then, she has served as lead teacher, math and science coach, curriculum resource teacher and instructional dean. As assistant principal, she helped Cypress Ridge earn a school grade of “A” in 2018 and a Florida School of Excellence designation in 2019. She believes in the power of collaboration to ensure all students receive high-quality instruction in a positive and highly engaging environment.
- Laine Obando, principal at Pine Ridge Elementary, has been named the district’s new Director of Professional Learning. She began her education career as a fourth-grade teacher at Pine Ridge in 2005. Since that time, she has been a teacher, writing coach, assistant principal and principal at the elementary and middle school levels. While serving as a teacher, she earned national certification as a reading comprehension trainer and led professional development sessions for the district. She is eager to support professional learning in Lake and believes that collaboration is key to establishing a solid foundation for success.
- Corrie Voytko, principal at Eustis Elementary for three years, will replace Obando as principal at Pine Ridge Elementary. Voytko began her educational journey as a migrant advocate. She has taught students in the gifted program as well as various grade levels at both Title I and non-Title I schools. In addition to her role as an advocate and classroom teacher, she also has served as an elementary assistant principal and principal.
- Reanna Boardway, assistant principal at Groveland Elementary, will replace Voytko as principal at Eustis Elementary. Boardway is completing her eighth year as a Lake County educator. She taught 7th-grade math at Cecil E. Gray Middle School before moving to Groveland Elementary as a dean in 2018-19. She finished the school year there as assistant principal. She is excited to continue her journey at Eustis Elementary.
- Nichole Moses, assistant principal at East Ridge Middle School, has been named principal at Groveland Elementary, replacing Kimberly Sneed who will hold another position in the district that will be announced at a later date. Moses has more than 17 years of experience in education. During her four years at East Ridge Middle, she has been instrumental in increasing student achievement, leading a data driven Professional Learning Community and creating systems and processes for the intervention/acceleration block. She is excited about leading the team at Groveland, a community that has been home to her family for more than 10 years.
- Missy Frana, assistant principal at East Ridge High School, will lead Cecil E. Gray Middle School as principal, replacing Pam Chateauneuf, who has accepted a temporary administrative position as she nears retirement. Frana, a proud graduate of Leesburg High School, is a lifelong educator. She worked as a P.E./health teacher and head athletic trainer in Orlando for nine years before moving to East Ridge High, where she has served in many roles including teacher, athletic trainer, department chair, athletic director and assistant principal. She enjoys competition and has a passion for helping people achieve their goals.