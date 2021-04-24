Fruitland Park Elementary to welcome new principal for 2021-22 school year

Fruitland Park Elementary School will have a new principal when students return for classes in the fall.

Dawn Brown, who has served as an assistant principal the school, will take over as principal for the 2021-22 school year. She will replace Dr. Tammy Langley, who will serve as principal of Oak Park Middle School in Leesburg. Langley is replacing Barbara Longo, who is retiring after more than 30 years with the district.

Brown has served as an educator in Lake County Schools for 24 years, working at Beverly Shores, Round Lake, Tavares, Treadway and Fruitland Park elementary schools. She has contributed to curriculum mapping projects for the district and served five years coaching and mentoring teachers with standards-aligned instruction and best practices. Brown prides herself on her ability to build strong relationships among all stakeholders and create a positive school culture where all students can excel.

Langley’s philosophy on education is to lead with passion in pursuit of excellence. She has followed this philosophy for 24 years in roles including teacher, coach and administrator. She believes that school, family and the community work together to create a strong foundation for children and that when all three work harmoniously, there is no limit to what a child can accomplish.

Other administrative changes coming to Lake County Schools for 2021-22 include: