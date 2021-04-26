Barbara Loraine Turner, 74, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away peacefully on April 23, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice of The Villages, Florida.

Barbara was born in Leesburg, Florida to Earl and Beulah Williams on January 14, 1947. She graduated from Leesburg High School. She was married to John H. Turner, Jr. on November 19, 1972 in Ocala, Florida. They had two children, Timothy and Kathy and raised their family in Lady Lake, Florida.

Barbara loved the simple things in life. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles as she said this kept her mind active during retirement. She did not need fancy vacations or trips to enjoy herself. She was content being at home with her husband and dog Sally. She enjoyed listening to country music and watching old western movies.

Barbara is preceded in death by (Father) Earl Williams and (Mother) Beulah Williams.

Barbara is survived by her spouse John H Turner, Jr. of Lady Lake, son Timothy Turner (Sandra) of Umatilla, FL, daughter Kathy Frye (Robert) of Ocala, FL, sister Bonnie Pierce of Raleigh, NC., 4 grandchildren Chelsea Howe of Charlotte, SC, Scott Turner of Ocala, FL, Hannah and Brooke Frye of Ocala, FL and 2 great grandchildren (twins) Ryleigh and Raelynn Rush of Wildwood, Fl.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 2 PM at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, Florida. Visitation will be from 1-2 PM. Interment will be at Lady Lake Cemetery following the funeral service.