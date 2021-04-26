79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 26, 2021
type here...

Villager teaching math fights for right to take gun to school

By David Towns

Jonathan Forrester
Jonathan Forrester

A Villager teaching math to local high schoolers is fighting for his right to take his gun to school.

Village of Fenney resident Jonathan Forrester, a math teacher at South Sumter High School in Bushnell, has challenged the Sumter County School Board’s policy banning firearms in vehicles on school property. He claims the policy violates state law.

Prior to filing his lawsuit, Forrester, who served aboard a U.S. Navy submarine, had been accused of having a gun in his desk at the school. He consented to a search of his desk, backpack and car by the school resource officer. No weapon was found. After that incident, Forrester inquired as to the school district’s firearm policy as he wanted to be able to transport a gun to and from work in his personal vehicle and keep it in his car on school grounds.

unnamed file
South Sumter High School.

The board’s policy states, “No person except law enforcement and security officers may have in his/her possession any weapon, illegal substance, or dangerous substance.”  The school board informed Forrester that he would be subject to discipline, up to and including termination, if he violated the school board’s policy. The school administrators advised Forrester that he could either park on campus and refrain from carrying a firearm in his vehicle or park off campus and carry his firearm in his vehicle. Accordingly, Forrester told the principal that he would comply with the policy until the policy had been reviewed.

A few months after the first search, another anonymous complaint was lodged that Forrester had a gun in his desk. Forrester then consented to yet another search of his desk and no firearm was found. The second search prompted him to take legal action.

After seeking an attorney’s review of the rule and seeking an advisory opinion from the attorney general, he did not receive a definitive opinion. He then sought declaratory and injunctive relief.

The trial court ruled that the school’s policy did not conform to state law. The trial court then found that Forrester had standing to file suit but that he was not adversely affected by the policy as he was not penalized by the district with loss of pay or termination. The trial court also noted that he complied with the rule.

Forrester then sought a review by the Fifth District Court of Appeals.

The trial court’s finding that the rule did not comply with state law was upheld by the higher court. However, the trial court was reversed on the issue of the rule’s adverse affect on Forrester. The court held, “In sum, Forrester was adversely affected by the school board’s policy that was enforced in violation of section 790.33. As a result, the trial court erred in determining that he was prohibited from obtaining the declaratory and injunctive relief sought in his complaint. We therefore reverse the order on review and remand for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”

Forrester’s case has been returned to the trial court based on the findings of the 5th District Court of Appeals.

Headlines

Senate sends bill limiting impact fees to Gov. DeSantis for signature

News
The Florida Senate has approved a bill that will limit the ability of local governments to raise impact fees on developers. The bill, which cleared the Florida House last week, is headed to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Read more

Villager teaching math fights for right to take gun to school

News
A Villager teaching math to local high schoolers is fighting for his right to take his gun to school. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
Read more

Villager arrested after refusing to provide breath sample in DUI arrest

Crime
A Village of Chatham woman was arrested after refusing to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving investigation.
Read more

Headlines

Senate sends bill limiting impact fees to Gov. DeSantis for signature

News
The Florida Senate has approved a bill that will limit the ability of local governments to raise impact fees on developers. The bill, which cleared the Florida House last week, is headed to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Read more

Villager teaching math fights for right to take gun to school

News
A Villager teaching math to local high schoolers is fighting for his right to take his gun to school. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
Read more

Villager arrested after refusing to provide breath sample in DUI arrest

Crime
A Village of Chatham woman was arrested after refusing to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving investigation.
Read more

Two more students test positive for COVID-19 at Villages Charter School

Health
More than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday across Florida, including two more at The Villages Charter School.
Read more

Villager who had been drinking jailed after scuffle injures man who tried to call 911

Crime
A Villager who had been drinking was jailed after a scuffle in a garage injured a man who tried to call 911.
Read more

Woman arrested after battle over steering wheel in vehicle on I-75 in Sumter County

Crime
A woman was arrested after a battle over the steering wheel of a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

Won’t shop at Publix because customers don’t wear masks

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he will not shop at Publix due to the store’s refusal to enforce its own mask policy. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Cost of climate change in Florida

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we Floridians will share in the costs of climate change, whether we believe in it or not.
Read more

Problem at Village of St. Charles gate

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident points to a recent problem at the entrance gate in his village.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos