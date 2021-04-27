Teams can still sign up to play in Sheriff Farmer’s annual golf tourney

Teams wishing to participate in Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer’s upcoming annual charity golf tournament can still sign up for the event at the Tierra Del Sol Golf Course.

The 22nd annual event will be held June 5 at the popular golf course in The Villages. Proceeds from the event will benefit youth in the community by promoting sports, community projects and education scholarships. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can download the entry form at this link: 2021 Player Registration Form

The cost to play is $98 per person and the event will include prizes for winning teams, a hole-in-one prize car sponsored by George Nahas Chevrolet, a hole-in-one prize golf cart sponsored by The Villages Golf Cars, an online silent auction and golf mulligans (two for $5 or $20 for a team of four).