Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Trailwinds Village will donate 2.57 acres for city park in Wildwood

By Marv Balousek

In unrelated actions, Trailwinds Village will receive a reimbursement of $843,060 on a $1.8 million payment for extending water and sewer lines to the development and is donating 2.57 acres for a Wildwood city park.

Wildwood commissioners approved the reimbursement and the park donation at their meeting Monday night.

A few years ago, the Trailwinds Village property, across County Road 466A from the Palmetto Executive Golf Course, was a cow pasture. Now, it has stores, restaurants, offices, an emergency clinic and apartments.

When the project was proposed in 2013, the Word family, developer of Trailwinds Village, agreed to pay $1.8 million to extend water and sewer lines to the site.

That amount was based on estimates of development on 300 acres and water and sewer capacity equal to 2,400 homes.

But the adjacent Beaumont property, where businesses and homes are under construction, was not acquired for Trailwinds Village and is being developed separately. The estimated capacity reduction lowered the need to an equivalent of 942 homes for water and 932 homes for sewer in Trailwinds Village. The Beaumont property developers are sharing the cost.

With more than anticipated development on the Beaumont property, Trailwinds Village could be entitled to more credits. Credits expire in 2023.

The Trailwinds Village Property Owners Association agreed to donate 2.57 acres for a city park plus smaller parcels for a Wildwood sign and a pumping station.

The park will be developed on vacant land between County Road 466A and Seven Mile Drive.

