Villagers giddily line up for photographs next to Trump Train

Fans of former President Donald Trump gathered Wednesday evening to admire the Trump Train which was in the parking lot of Rohan Recreation Center.

Villagers were positively giddy as they lined up next to the large bus adorned with images of Trump, and even former Vice President Mike Pence.

As might be expected, many of those attending the event do not believe Trump lost the election this past November.

Villager Cathy Slattery had praise for the “patriots” who are still diligently working to expose voter fraud in Maricopa County in Arizona.

“What Biden’s done so far is absolutely terrible and I think it aligns perfectly with what he did for us as a senator for 40 years,” she said.

Villager Larry Green showed up at the event proudly wearing a Gov. Ron DeSantis hat. He said he hopes DeSantis will run for president in 2024, but if Trump runs, he hopes DeSantis will be the vice presidential candidate.

A small group of protesters positioned themselves across from the Trump Train in the Rohan Recreation Center parking. They had signs denouncing Trump as a traitor and a Russian sympathizer.

The event was sponsored by Conservative Watch USA.

Retired Col. Phil Waldron, a cybersecurity expert, was the featured speaker at the event held inside the recreation Center.