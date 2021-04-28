66.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 29, 2021
type here...

Villagers giddily line up for photographs next to Trump Train

By David Towns

Fans of former President Donald Trump gathered Wednesday evening to admire the Trump Train which was in the parking lot of Rohan Recreation Center.

Villagers were positively giddy as they lined up next to the large bus adorned with images of Trump, and even former Vice President Mike Pence.

Gloria Stahr Kathy McLean and Cathy Slattery from left pose in front of the Trump Train bus.
Gloria Stahr, Kathy McLean and Cathy Slattery, from left, pose in front of the Trump Train bus.

As might be expected, many of those attending the event do not believe Trump lost the election this past November.

Villager Cathy Slattery had praise for the “patriots” who are still diligently working to expose voter fraud in Maricopa County in Arizona.

Trump Train featured image
The Trump Train also offered merchandise for sale.

“What Biden’s done so far is absolutely terrible and I think it aligns perfectly with what he did for us as a senator for 40 years,” she said.

Villager Larry Green is a big fan of Gov. Ron DeSantis
Villager Larry Green is a big fan of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Villager Larry Green showed up at the event proudly wearing a Gov. Ron DeSantis hat. He said he hopes DeSantis will run for president in 2024, but if Trump runs, he hopes DeSantis will be the vice presidential candidate.

Protesters turned out to greet the Trump Train at Rohan Recreation Center
Protesters turned out to greet the Trump Train at Rohan Recreation Center.

A small group of protesters positioned themselves across from the Trump Train in the Rohan Recreation Center parking. They had signs denouncing Trump as a traitor and a Russian sympathizer.

The event was sponsored by Conservative Watch USA.

Retired Col. Phil Waldron, a cybersecurity expert, was the featured speaker at the event held inside the recreation Center.

Headlines

Villagers giddily line up for photographs next to Trump Train

News
Fans of former President Donald Trump gathered Wednesday evening to admire the Trump Train which was in the parking lot of Rohan Recreation Center.
Read more

FHP report sheds light on golf cart crash at tunnel in The Villages

News
The release of an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol is shedding light on a golf cart crash that saw an 81-year-old Villager airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
Read more

Bison Valley man jailed after images of young girls found on phone

Crime
A Bison Valley man has been jailed without bond after lewd images of young girls were found on his phone.
Read more

Headlines

Villagers giddily line up for photographs next to Trump Train

News
Fans of former President Donald Trump gathered Wednesday evening to admire the Trump Train which was in the parking lot of Rohan Recreation Center.
Read more

FHP report sheds light on golf cart crash at tunnel in The Villages

News
The release of an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol is shedding light on a golf cart crash that saw an 81-year-old Villager airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
Read more

Bison Valley man jailed after images of young girls found on phone

Crime
A Bison Valley man has been jailed without bond after lewd images of young girls were found on his phone.
Read more

3 more local COVID-19 fatalities as death toll among Floridians tops 35,000

Health
Three more area residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the death toll among Floridians passed 35,000 on Wednesday.
Read more

Neighbors’ complaints prompt 3-2 split on wood recycling operation

News
Sumter County commissioners approved a special use permit for a wood recycling operation near the Royal community of Wildwood on a 3-2 vote Tuesday night, imposing more than a dozen conditions and despite public opposition.
Read more

Wildwood man arrested on DUI charge after leaving internet cafe

Crime
A Wildwood man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after leaving an internet cafe.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

State politicians should keep their noses out of local government

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident makes the case that state politicians should keep their noses out of local governments’ decisions regarding impact fees.
Read more

Are restaurant servers really sitting at home?

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Buttonwood resident addresses recent Letters to the Editor accusing restaurant servers in The Villages of sitting at home and collecting government aid. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Climate debate isn’t about science

Letters to the Editor
A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a recent Opinion piece by John Shewchuk about the debate over climate change.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos