Wildwood man arrested on DUI charge after leaving internet cafe

A Wildwood man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after leaving an internet cafe.

Samuel Paul Miller, 32, who lives in the Eagle Woods Mobile Home Park on State Road 44, was spotted at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday making “exaggerated movements” and pacing back and forth before getting into a 2008 Mazda with Wisconsin license plates at Coconuts Internet Cafe at 13747 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The New York native began to drive away and was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy. He provided only a New York driver’s license number. He was “very talkative and excited,” the report noted. A check revealed his Florida driver’s license had been suspended due to failure to pay traffic fines in Sumter County.

Miller failed field sobriety exercises. A folded piece of tinfoil was found in his pocket and a substance in the tinfoil tested positive for heroin. A breath sample measured .000 and Miller agreed to provide a urine sample. It has been sent for testing to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

A pipe with the residue of methamphetamine was found in the center console of the vehicle. A scale was found in a book bag full of clothes.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of heroin, possession of drug equipment and driving while license suspended. He was booked on $8,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center

A passenger, 35-year-old Christopher Siebert of Umatilla, was in possession of a green glass smoking pipe. His bond was set at $1,000.