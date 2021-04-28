83.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
type here...

HeadlinesToday's top stories
Government, Crime, Local Events and More

PhotosShare your photos!
Photos in and around The Villages, Florida

More Headlines
Government, Crime, Local Events and More

More Headlines
Government, Crime, Local Events and More

Load more

Letters to the EditorWrite us a letter!
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Obituaries
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Crime
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Wildwood man arrested on DUI charge after leaving internet cafe

By Meta Minton

Samuel Paul Miller
Samuel Paul Miller

A Wildwood man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after leaving an internet cafe.

Samuel Paul Miller, 32, who lives in the Eagle Woods Mobile Home Park on State Road 44, was spotted at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday making “exaggerated movements” and pacing back and forth before getting into a 2008 Mazda with Wisconsin license plates at Coconuts Internet Cafe at 13747 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The New York native began to drive away and was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy. He provided only a New York driver’s license number. He was “very talkative and excited,” the report noted. A check revealed his Florida driver’s license had been suspended due to failure to pay traffic fines in Sumter County.

Miller failed field sobriety exercises. A folded piece of tinfoil was found in his pocket and a substance in the tinfoil tested positive for heroin. A breath sample measured .000 and Miller agreed to provide a urine sample. It has been sent for testing to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Christopher Siebert
Christopher Siebert

A pipe with the residue of methamphetamine was found in the center console of the vehicle. A scale was found in a book bag full of clothes.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, possession of heroin, possession of drug equipment and driving while license suspended. He was booked on $8,000 bond at the Sumter County Detention Center

A passenger, 35-year-old Christopher Siebert of Umatilla, was in possession of a green glass smoking pipe. His bond was set at $1,000.

Headlines

3 more local COVID-19 fatalities as death toll among Floridians tops 35,000

Health
Three more area residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the death toll among Floridians passed 35,000 on Wednesday.
Read more

Neighbors’ complaints prompt 3-2 split on wood recycling operation

News
Sumter County commissioners approved a special use permit for a wood recycling operation near the Royal community of Wildwood on a 3-2 vote Tuesday night, imposing more than a dozen conditions and despite public opposition.
Read more

Wildwood man arrested on DUI charge after leaving internet cafe

Crime
A Wildwood man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after leaving an internet cafe.
Read more

Headlines

3 more local COVID-19 fatalities as death toll among Floridians tops 35,000

Health
Three more area residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the death toll among Floridians passed 35,000 on Wednesday.
Read more

Neighbors’ complaints prompt 3-2 split on wood recycling operation

News
Sumter County commissioners approved a special use permit for a wood recycling operation near the Royal community of Wildwood on a 3-2 vote Tuesday night, imposing more than a dozen conditions and despite public opposition.
Read more

Wildwood man arrested on DUI charge after leaving internet cafe

Crime
A Wildwood man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after leaving an internet cafe.
Read more

Village of Winifred adult pool will be closed next week

News
The Village of Winifred adult pool will be closed for maintenance next week.
Read more

Man at wheel of golf cart claims he didn’t know he couldn’t drive on roadway

Crime
A man at the wheel of a golf cart told law enforcement he didn’t know he couldn’t drive on a roadway.
Read more

Villager airlifted to Ocala hospital after golf cart crashes into tunnel

News
A Villager was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his golf cart crashed into a tunnel wall Wednesday afternoon near the Lake Miona Recreation Center.
Read more

Letters to the Editor

State politicians should keep their noses out of local government

Letters to the Editor
In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident makes the case that state politicians should keep their noses out of local governments’ decisions regarding impact fees.
Read more

Are restaurant servers really sitting at home?

Letters to the Editor
A Village of Buttonwood resident addresses recent Letters to the Editor accusing restaurant servers in The Villages of sitting at home and collecting government aid. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more

Climate debate isn’t about science

Letters to the Editor
A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a recent Opinion piece by John Shewchuk about the debate over climate change.
Read more
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos