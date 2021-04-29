David Breitenbach

David “Dave” Breitenbach, 69, of Green, Ohio and The Villages, Florida went home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2021 after a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma. He was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Joseph and Eva Marie Breitenbach. Dave graduated from Garfield High School in 1969.

He worked at Goodrich Chemical, Smith Roofing and also did a short stint as a shoe repairman in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. From there, he devoted 38 years to Ohio Edison/First Energy as a substation electrical leader and a department union representative.

After his retirement six years ago, Dave was able to enjoy his home and friends in The Villages, golfing, Lake Erie fishing, fidgeting with whatever he could find in his garage, his family and grandchildren and relaxing when he could actually make himself sit down.

Dave is survived by his wife, Debbie, his son, Brian Breitenbach and his two daughters, Caroline and London and his daughter, Laura (Mike) Baum and her three children, Brian and Braden Cuthbert and Eliana Baum, his mother in law, Theresa Vargo, three brothers, Gerald, Richard and Joby Breitenbach, his brother in law Daniel (Kathy) and Stephen (Tracy) Vargo.

Dave will be remembered for being a loving, faithful husband, awesome father and grandfather, friend and most of all a GREAT man. He loved to have fun and could get a crowd in laughter wherever he went with his great sense of humor.

He put up a good fight for the last five and a half years with an incurable cancer. However, for the last six months, his body couldn’t fend off the disease any longer.

Dave is gone but will definitely never be forgotten. He is no longer in pain and the Lord has gained an angel.

Dave’s wishes were to be cremated so we will Celebrate his Life on May, 22nd from 2-4pm at 1685 King Drive, Uniontown, Ohio 44685.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.