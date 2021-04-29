77.3 F
Thursday, April 29, 2021
Judith Ann Foster

By Staff Report

Judith Ann Foster (Cowart), 79, of Oxford, FL, passed away on April 23, 2021, surrounded by her family, and heaven gained a wonderful woman. Born in Jacksonville, FL on May 1, 1941, she was one week shy of her 80th birthday.

Judy was a member of Oxford United Methodist Church and loved her ‘little church with a big heart’. She loved gardening, reading and baking the most delicious bread you’ve ever tasted.

Judy was the beloved wife of Bill, who passed away in 2018. They had been married for 58 years. She was also predeceased by her brother, James Cowart, sister-in-law, Chris Holland, brother-in-laws Donald LaVeigne and Theodore Foster and grandchildren Lauren Elizabeth Lanning and Daniel Lanning. She is survived by a brother, Darwin ‘Doc’ Holland, three sisters: Juanita and brother-in-law Jim Service, Terry and brother-in-law Alan McKay, Mona and brother-in-law Edward Dirlam and three sisters-in-law: Mildred Laveigne, Jane Foster and Sylvia and brother-in-law Jim Straub; four children: Roseanne and son-in-law Joe Scheller, Katrina and son-in-law David Berardi, Edward and daughter-in-law MaryJo Foster and William Foster; ten grandchildren: Brandon Lanning, Cody and Jocelie Foster, Sarah Foster, Tucker Berardi, Dawson Berardi, Jason Foster, Ariana Foster and McKenna and Logan Visconti.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Oxford United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held on May 1, 2021 at 4:00PM at Oxford United Methodist Church.

