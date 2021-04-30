Joseph Farrell Vought, aged 78, passed away on April 11th, 2021, at the home of his daughter Heather Lynn Brown and son-in-law, Mark Edward Brown, of Cartersville, GA.

He was born in McKeesport, PA, on August 1st, 1942, to the late Ruth Elizabeth and Gerald Claire Vought of Columbus, MS. Joseph married his high school sweetheart Mary Nell McKellar of Columbus, MS in 1964. They soon moved to Hawaii, where Joseph served six years in the US Navy on the submarine, USS Sea Dragon. He was a veteran during the Vietnam War. Joseph went on to work for General Electric, where he became a project manager building nuclear power plants worldwide. They lived in 19 different states throughout the United States and three other countries. In 2004, Joseph retired in The Villages, FL, where he could pursue his golf passion.

He loved his family and is survived by his oldest daughter Wendy Vought Snyder of Tampa, FL, and his youngest daughter, Heather Lynn Brown, and her husband, Mark Brown of Cartersville, GA. His grandsons Bradley and Benjamin Snyder also of Tampa, FL. His sister Jan Vought Woolridge of Pittsboro, NC. His brother Kimber “Kim” and Ginger Vought of Trussville, AL. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life is planned on his birthday for August 1st, 2021, at a location to be announced on a later date.