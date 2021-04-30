65.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 30, 2021
type here...

Joseph Farrell Vought

By Staff Report

Joseph Vought
Joseph Vought

Joseph Farrell Vought, aged 78, passed away on April 11th, 2021, at the home of his daughter Heather Lynn Brown and son-in-law, Mark Edward Brown, of Cartersville, GA.

He was born in McKeesport, PA, on August 1st, 1942, to the late Ruth Elizabeth and Gerald Claire Vought of Columbus, MS. Joseph married his high school sweetheart Mary Nell McKellar of Columbus, MS in 1964. They soon moved to Hawaii, where Joseph served six years in the US Navy on the submarine, USS Sea Dragon. He was a veteran during the Vietnam War. Joseph went on to work for General Electric, where he became a project manager building nuclear power plants worldwide. They lived in 19 different states throughout the United States and three other countries. In 2004, Joseph retired in The Villages, FL, where he could pursue his golf passion.

He loved his family and is survived by his oldest daughter Wendy Vought Snyder of Tampa, FL, and his youngest daughter, Heather Lynn Brown, and her husband, Mark Brown of Cartersville, GA. His grandsons Bradley and Benjamin Snyder also of Tampa, FL. His sister Jan Vought Woolridge of Pittsboro, NC. His brother Kimber “Kim” and Ginger Vought of Trussville, AL. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life is planned on his birthday for August 1st, 2021, at a location to be announced on a later date.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

You Trump haters got it all wrong again

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Trump haters have gotten it all wrong. Again.

Villagers should try to get out and wait tables

A Village of Marsh Bend resident contends that Villagers who want to complain about restaurant servers should get out and wait tables to gain a little perspective. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Let’s put the blame on the proper administration

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough resident contends that we are busy blaming former President Trump for something that is the fault of President Biden.

State politicians should keep their noses out of local government

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident makes the case that state politicians should keep their noses out of local governments’ decisions regarding impact fees.

Are restaurant servers really sitting at home?

A Village of Buttonwood resident addresses recent Letters to the Editor accusing restaurant servers in The Villages of sitting at home and collecting government aid. Read her Letter to the Editor.
About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos